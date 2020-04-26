NewsRadio 830 KHVH · Hawaii's News Leader

Listen
On-Air
Rick Hamada & Scotty B
Schedule
News
National News
Hawaii News
Weather
Hawaii Storm Watch
Health Watch Hawaii
Virtual Food Drive
Support 808
Podcast
Rick Hamada & Scotty B
Backyard Estate Planning
Hawaiian Eye Show
Homeworks Construction
The Foreclosure Hour
The Moving Body
Connect
Calendar
KHVH Show Phone Numbers
Newsletter
Like Us on Facebook
Employment Opportunities
Contact
Newsletter
Advertise on NewsRadio 830 KHVH, Get Results
On Air
12:00 AM
Coast to Coast AM with George Noory
Up Next
3:00 AM
Glenn Beck
Full Schedule
Brad Pitt Fulfills Dr. Anthony Fauci's Wish And Plays Him On 'SNL'
Apr 26, 2020
NFL Raises More Than $100 Million For Coronavirus Relief During The Draft
Apr 26, 2020
South Korea Says Kim Jong Un 'Alive And Well' Amid Rumors Of His Death
Apr 26, 2020
Man Paints Venmo Account On His Roof After Tornado Destroys His Home
Apr 26, 2020
Military Jets To Fly Over Hospitals To Honor Workers Battling Conorovirus
Apr 26, 2020
Support local businesses in Hawaii
Get The Latest News On The Coronavirus Pandemic
News, Safety Tips, Events & Donate
31 Eerie Photos Of Places Around The World Amid The Coronavirus Crisis
Current Weather
Honolulu, HI
79°
Latest Traffic Report
Podcasts
Rick Hamada & Scotty B
Backyard Estate Planning
Hawaiian Eye Show
Help U Build New
View More Podcasts
Shows
Rick Hamada & Scotty B
Coast to Coast AM with George Noory
The Glenn Beck Program
The Joe Pags Show
The Buck Sexton Show
The Buck Sexton Show
Bill Cunningham
Kim Komando
Sports
Kristin Cavallari & Jay Cutler Announce Divorce After 10 Years Together
Apr 27, 2020
NFL Raises More Than $100 Million For Coronavirus Relief During The Draft
Apr 26, 2020
Kobe Bryant Documented Final NBA Season With All-Access Film Crew
Apr 25, 2020
Cincinnati Bengals Take Joe Burrow With First Pick In NFL Draft
Apr 24, 2020
Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union & More Recreate Iconic 'Whassup' Commercial
Apr 23, 2020
The Ten People Ron Burgundy Would Meet In Heaven
Apr 23, 2020
Load More
Politics
South Korea Says Kim Jong Un 'Alive And Well' Amid Rumors Of His Death
Apr 26, 2020
Small Business Sues JPMorgan Chase, Ruth's Chris Over Coronavirus Loans
Apr 24, 2020
Health Experts Warn Against Injecting Disinfectant To Treat COVID-19
Apr 24, 2020
Congress Passes $484 Billion Coronavirus Relief Bill
Apr 24, 2020
Stimulus Proposal Would Provide $2,000 Plus $1,000 Per Month For One Year
Apr 23, 2020
Elizabeth Warren’s Oldest Brother Dies Of Coronavirus
Apr 23, 2020
Load More
Weird News
This Week's Weird News 4/24/20
Apr 24, 2020
Olympic Swimmer Shows Off Incredible Core Strength In Quarantine Workout
Apr 23, 2020
Rude Woman Uses Long Stick To Ensure Others Stay Six Feet Away From Her
Apr 22, 2020
Scary Video Shows High Altitude Swing Ride Malfunctioning
Apr 21, 2020
Man 'Feels Sick' After People Spot Scary Figure Behind Him In TikTok Video
Apr 21, 2020
Crazy Video Has Dogs Chasing Cow Into Pool, Cowboys, Hysterical Commentary
Apr 20, 2020
Load More
NewsRadio 830 KHVH ·
Hawaii's News Leader
Listen Now on iHeartRadio